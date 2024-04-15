25 injured in separate road accidents in Odisha

Phulbani (Odisha), Apr 15 (PTI) At least 25 people, including eight women, were injured in separate road accidents in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, officials said on Monday.

However, there was no report of any death, they said.

A bus and a truck collided head-on at Ranipathar ghat, about 25 km from here, injuring 20 passengers, the officials said.

The injured have been admitted to the primary health centre at Purunakatak.

In another incident, an “overloaded” auto-rickshaw overturned at Ramunda ghat area, causing injury to five people, an official said.

The condition of two passengers was stated to be critical, he said.

A 14-wheeler truck met with an accident following a brake failure at Kalinga ghat area in the district, an official added.

However, the driver and the helper of the truck escaped unhurt by jumping from the running vehicle, he said. PTI CORR BBM RBT