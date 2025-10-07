2.5 kg charas seized in Himachal's Kangra, one arrested

Dharamshala (HP), Oct 7 (PTI) One man has been arrested after being found with 2.5 kilograms of charas in his vehicle at Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, a police official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Bharam Singh, a resident of Mandi district, was arrested near the night shelter at Muqaam 32 Mile in Jawali area, the official said.

The suspect has been booked under Sections 20 (contravention in relation to cannabis) and 25 (allowing use of premises for an offence) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added.