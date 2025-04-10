25 killed in lightning strikes, hailstorms in several districts of Bihar

Patna: At least 25 people were killed in lightning strikes and hailstorms in several districts of Bihar on Thursday, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Nalanda reported 18 deaths, followed by two in Siwan, one each in Katihar, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Bhagalpur and Jehanabad.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased, it said.

On Wednesday, 13 people had died in lightning strikes in four districts of Bihar.