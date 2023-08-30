2.5 lakh potted plants adorn Delhi streets ahead of G20 Summit

New Delhi: The Delhi forest department is beautifying streets with about 2.5 lakh potted plants ahead of the G20 Summit in the city, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference, he said approximately 300 officers and employees of the department have been entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining these plants.

Rai also said the city government has already planted over 36 lakh saplings and shrubs, completing 69 per cent of the annual plantation goal.

The Delhi government had set a target of planting 52 lakh saplings and shrubs in the financial year 2023-24 to enhance the national capital's green cover.

Advertisment

"We aimed to plant 50 per cent of these saplings before the G20 Summit. I am pleased to share that we have exceeded this target, having planted more than 36 lakh (69 per cent) saplings and shrubs," Rai said.

He said the remaining plantation will be carried out as part of the winter action plan, a strategy to curb pollution during winters, following the G20 Summit.

The G20 Summit will be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi, where member countries and guest nations will discuss various economic reforms.