25-metre indoor swimming pool opened in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Dec 30 (PTI) A 25-metre indoor swimming pool was inaugurated by Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj in Bhubaneswar.

The facility has been developed at the Government College of Physical Education (GCPE) in Tamando at a cost of Rs 11.69 crore.

Speaking at the programme on Monday, Suraj said the state government is working to build swimming pools in 13 more districts.

He also reviewed the progress of the football ground and synthetic athletic track in the vicinity.

He urged athletes to strive for success and bring glory to the state.