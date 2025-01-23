25 MNREGS workers injured, 1 biker killed as goods vehicle topples in Karnataka's Belagavi

Belagavi (Karnataka), Jan 23 (PTI) A 42-year-old biker was killed and 25 MNREGS workers were injured after the goods vehicle in which they were traveling in allegedly toppled near Hosur village in this district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Adiveppa Basavanni Ankali, an ex-serviceman, a native of Avaragolla village in Davanagere district, they said.

According to the police, a group of 45 Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREG) workers were travelling in the goods vehicle from Yamakamamaradi to Hidkal dam for work when a bike suddenly came in front of it. The driver allegedly lost control while trying to avoid a collision and the vehicle toppled.

The motorcyclist was coming from Hosur village and died in the accident, a senior police officer said.

Among the 25 injured, four of them sustained grievous injuries. All of them are being treated at three different hospitals, he said.

A case of accident has been registered, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI AMP KH