25 more arrested in connection with Haldwani violence

Haldwani, Feb 11 (PTI) Twenty-five more people have been arrested in connection with the Haldwani violence over the past 24 hours, Nainital SSP Prahlad Meena said.

Most of these arrests have been made from within the limits of the Nainital district. Ammunition they had allegedly looted from the Banbhoolpura police station have also been recovered from them, the SSP said.

Asked whether the arrests included that of the key accused in the case Abdul Malik, the SSP said he will also be arrested soon.

Malik had allegedly built the illegal structure whose demolition triggered the violence in the town leaving six people dead and more than a 100 injured, including police and media personnel.

The arrest of 25 more people takes the total number of arrests so far to 30, he said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his determination to deal sternly with those involved in the violence.

"Action is continuously being taken against the rioters and unruly elements involved in the Haldwani violence. All rioters are being arrested one after another. The drive against illegal encroachments in the state will not stop," the chief minister said in a post on X.