25 pc concession in fares for differently-abled commuters in Mumbai Metro from Nov 23

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) The Mumbai Metro operator on Tuesday announced a 25 per cent concession in fares for differently-abled passengers from November 23.

In a statement, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) said the company is committed to ensuring an accessible and inclusive transit system for all commuters, including persons with disabilities (PwDs).

The statement said technical integration in the ticketing system for implementing the fare concession is in its final phase and progressing as planned.

"The 25 per cent concession announced earlier for differently-abled commuters is currently in the final testing phase. The technical integration work is progressing as planned and is expected to be completed soon," it said.

Once the final testing concludes, the 25 per cent concession will be activated from November 23, according to MMRC.

Deepak Kaitike, a journalist-activist who has been demanding a 50 per cent concession for PwDs in the underground metro (Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai to Aarey JVLR in suburbs), however, slammed MMRCL for delay in implementing the decision.

"Ten days were promised for implementing the 25 per cent concession for persons with disabilities. However, even after 20 days, the ticketing system has still not been updated, and no disabled passenger is able to avail the discount," Kaitike said in a post on social media platform X.

He claimed Mumbai's first underground corridor, Metro Line-3 or Aqua line, is still not disability-friendly as several lifts remain non-functional, making it impossible for wheelchair users to travel.

The fully underground line connects Colaba in south Mumbai to Aarey JVLR in western suburbs via financial district of Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), covering major commercial and administrative hubs.

The 33.5-km-long corridor has 27 stations and except one (Aarey JVLR) all are underground. PTI KK RSY