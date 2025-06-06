25 people injured as 2 buses collide in Bengal's South 24 Parganas district

Kolkata: Twenty-five people were injured, five of them seriously, when a private bus hit another bus at Bishnupur in South 24 Parganas district on Friday, a senior official said.

The bus SD 8 on way from Bibirhat in the city fringes to Jadavpur hit another another bus at Charaktala in Bishnupur on Amtala-Bakhrahat Road injuring 25 passengers travelling on both vehicles, the official said.

Five of the injured were in serious condition and shifted to a referral hospital in the city while others were treated at Amtala Gramin Hospital, he said.

Drivers of both vehicles were absconding.