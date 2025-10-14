2.5 per cent fall in road crash deaths, 2.9 per cent dip in fatal crashes in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Road crash deaths in the national capital have reduced by 2.5 per cent till September 2025 compared to the same period last year, while fatal road crashes dipped by 2.9 per cent, according to data released by the Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday.

The police attributed the steady decline to "consistent and systematic efforts" involving data-driven, evidence-based interventions and improvements in road infrastructure.

According to police data, the number of people killed in road crashes dropped from 1,178 last year to 1,149, while fatal crashes fell from 1,148 to 1,115 during the same period.

A senior police officer said the Delhi Traffic Police has adopted a multi-pronged approach, including analysing crash data, identifying risk factors and recommending engineering changes, to reduce road deaths.

“The continued reduction in road crash deaths is a direct result of targeting risk factors and recommending life-saving measures at high-risk locations. The Delhi Traffic Police remains committed to reducing road crash deaths,” Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhry said.

The police said its Crash Research Cell analyses fatal crashes and identifies blackspots, locations prone to repeated incidents. The Traffic Police Engineering Cell then visits these sites to suggest design improvements and other safety measures.

Notably, the Delhi Road Crash Report, earlier known as the Accident Report in Delhi, has been renamed to replace the term ‘accident’ with ‘crash’ to reflect the global view that such incidents are preventable and not inevitable.

This year, the traffic police identified 143 high-risk locations across the city and recommended safer road designs, improved signage, and road repairs. It has also proposed speed-calming measures at more than 30 locations near schools, colleges and hospitals, including new speed breakers and safer pedestrian crossings.

Over 3,600 traffic personnel have been trained in speed management and data-based enforcement techniques in collaboration with road safety experts, the statement said.

The Delhi Traffic Police continues to coordinate with various departments through District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meetings and to comply with guidelines issued by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, the police added.