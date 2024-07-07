25 stone crushers closed in J-K’s Kathua over illegal mining

Jammu, Jul 7 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district closed down 25 stone crushers, in a major crackdown against illegal mining activities and unauthorised processing of mined material, an official said on Sunday.

The action against the stone crushers was initiated by Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas after conducting physical verification and assessing the working of such units operating in the district.

Earlier, a team of mining department was also deputed by Minhas at various places from where a large number of complaints of illegal mining and unauthorised transportation of minerals were received, a spokesperson said.

After a spot visit, a detailed list of unauthorised stone crushers operating in the district was also prepared and placed before the deputy commissioner for action, he added.

The spokesperson said all these crushers had already been given ample opportunity of being heard through notices.

Earlier, four crushing units had been closed by the deputy commissioner on the request of the Pollution Control Board (PCB) last year.

Further, a communication has been sent to the PCB for taking action against operational crushing units for violating pollution norms, the spokesman said.

Deputy Commissioner Minhas said besides streamlining all existing stone crushing units in the district, no permission shall be granted to install new units and similar instructions have already been passed to authorities of the PCB. PTI TAS 6/2/2024 KVK KVK