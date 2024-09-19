25 wagons of freight train derail near Vrindavan Road station in UP

Mathura (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) Twenty-five wagons of a goods train taking coal to the Suratgarh power plant derailed near Vrindavan here on Wednesday, a senior official said.

Divisional Railway Manager, Agra Division, Tej Prakash Agarwal said that traffic on three railway lines was interrupted due to the derailment.

"25 wagons of the train taking coal to Suratgarh power plant (in Rajasthan) detailed after Vrindavan yard," Agarwal said.

No one was injured in the incident.

When asked about whether it has any relation with previous such incidents or any sabotage angle, he said the reasons for the derailment could not be ascertained yet. Railway staff is trying to clear the routes obstructed due to the derailment, he said. PTI ABN HIG