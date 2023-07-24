25 women bikers set off for Drass to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas

Srinagar, Jul 24 (PTI) A group of 25 women bikers on Monday set off on the last leg of "Naari Sashaktikaran" rally from here to Drass to mark the 24th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Covering a distance of 1,000 kilometres from Delhi to Drass in seven days, the 25 women -- 15 serving officers, eight spouses of serving officers and two veer naaris -- will be paying homage to the Kargil War heroes on July 26.

"This a very diverse group of 25 women riders. There are serving officers, veer naaris and spouses of serving and retired personnel. The aim is to send out a message of women's empowerment," Bhavna Adhhikari, one of the riders, told PTI here before setting off for the last leg of the journey.

"We started from the National War Memorial Delhi on July 18. We have conveyed this message to schools and NCC cadets while on our way here. We have paid homage to our soldiers at the war memorials which were en route. This is the last leg of our journey. We will reach Drass, Kargil later today and participate in the Vijay Diwas celebrations on July 26," she said.

Another rider Deepali said the rally was organized as part of the 24th anniversary celebrations of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

"We have started from Delhi and will be covering a distance of 1,000 kilometres up to Kargil. We had halts at Ambala, Jalandhar, Udhampur and now we have reached Srinagar." "The aim is to send the message that women have arrived. They are everywhere, be it in the Army, Air Force or Navy," she said. PTI MIJ AQS