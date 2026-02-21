25-year-old delivery agent dies as car rams into his scooter in west Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) A 25-year-old delivery executive was killed after a car rammed into his electric scooter from behind in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area early on Saturday morning, police said.

The car driver, identified as Mohit Kumar (27), has been taken into custody, they said.

Police said they received a call informing about the accident at 3.30 am. They reached the spot on Najafgarh-Rajouri Garden Road and found both the vehicles there.

The injured man, identified as Hem Shankar, a resident of Raghubir Nagar who worked with a quick e-commerce platform, had already been shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary inquiry and eyewitness accounts indicated that a car allegedly rammed the scooter from behind, he said.

"The car driver, Mohit Kumar, a resident of Najafgarh who works as an MCD contractor, was taken into custody at the spot and his vehicle was seized," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said.

A case has been registered, he said. PTI SSJ RUK RUK