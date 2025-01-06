25-year-old junior doctor raped by colleague in abandoned Gwalior hostel; accused held

Gwalior, Jan 6 (PTI) A 25-year-old junior doctor was allegedly raped by her colleague in an abandoned hostel at a government-run medical college in Gwalior, police said on Monday.

The alleged incident took place on Sunday in the hostel inside Gajraraja Medical College premises and the accused (also aged 25) was arrested after the victim registered a complaint at the Kampu police station in the Madhya Pradesh city, an official said.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ashok Jadon said the victim was to appear for an exam and was staying in the girls hostel of the college.

The accused, also a junior doctor who studied with the victim, called her to meet at an old hostel for boys which is now lying abandoned, he said.

Once she reached the uninhabited facility, the junior doctor threatened her and raped her, said the police officer.

A case was registered against the accused and further investigation was underway, he said. PTI COR ADU RSY