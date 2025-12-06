25-year-old man arrested for sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl in Delhi's Bawana

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl under the influence of alcohol in outernorth Delhi's Bawana, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Rizwan, a resident of Bawana, was arrested soon after the incident. He allegedly confessed to committing the crime under the influence of alcohol, and has been sent to judicial custody, they said.

A PCR call was received at around 5.30 pm on December 3, reporting the assault. A police team reached the spot and found the girl crying and bleeding from her private parts. She was immediately shifted to SRHC Hospital for medical examination and later referred to BSA Hospital for further treatment.

The police said the accused allegedly took the girl to an empty room and locked it from inside before committing the assault.

The crime and forensic teams inspected the scene, photographed the spot and collected relevant samples. An FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act was registered.

Further investigation, including forensic analysis, and counselling support for the victim are underway. PTI SSJ MNK MNK