25-year-old man beaten to death in Indore; four held

Indore, Nov 11 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of people following a dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Tuesday.

The police have arrested four persons in connection with the attack that occurred in the Khajrana police station area on Monday night, Assistant Commissioner of police (ACP) Kundan Mandloi said.

The accused, Rishabh Mishra (25), Vijendra Singh (24), Aditya Jat (24), and Ritul Mishra (22) allegedly assaulted the victim, Harsh Gupta, with an iron rod and killed him, he said.

Gupta and Mishra, the main accused, were friends and worked together in a private company.

Mandloi said that Gupta had made objectionable comments about Mishra's female friend, and the duo were also involved in a financial dispute.

A probe is underway, he said. PTI HWP MAS ARU