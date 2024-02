Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) The body of a 25-year-old construction company worker was found hanging in a village in Shamli district on Sunday, police said.

SHO of the local Babri police station Rajendra Sharma said Chhotu Kumar is suspected to have died by suicide.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said, adding that an investigation is going on.