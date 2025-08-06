25-year-old man shot dead by father-in-law in case of 'honour killing' in Bihar

Darbhanga, Aug 6 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was allegedly shot dead at the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Bihar by his father-in-law in a suspected case of "honour killing", police said on Wednesday.

Rahul Kumar (25), a second-year nursing student of DMCH, was shot dead from a point-blank range by his father-in-law, Premshankar Jha, on Tuesday evening, they said.

Soon, Rahul's classmates caught hold of Jha and thrashed him so badly that by the time police reached the spot, he had to be admitted to the hospital. He was later sent to a hospital in Patna as his condition was critical, they added.

Rahul, a resident of Supaul, got married to Jha's daughter, who also studies at DMCH, in April. Jha was against the inter-caste marriage, and this could be the reason for the murder, police said.

His body was sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway, they said.

Following the incident, nursing students blocked the main gate of the hospital's Emergency Room in protest, disrupting medical services.

Police said they used "mild force" to control the situation.

A large number of security personnel have been deployed at the hospital, an official said, adding that the situation is now under control. PTI COR PKD SOM