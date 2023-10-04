25-year-old man stabbed, bludgeoned to death in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and bludgeoned to death with a slab by three people in the early hours of Wednesday in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area, police said.

The victim, Deepak, was a resident of Shiv Vihar in Karawal Nagar, they said.

The incident occurred around 2 am near the Ramlila ground in the area where Deepak, who was on a motorcycle, was intercepted by the assailants, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The official said CCTV footage showed the trio stabbed Deepak multiple times and crushed his head with the slab. The victim was rushed to the GTB Hospital, where he was declared dead, the DCP added.

A case of murder is being registered and efforts are on to identify the assailants, police said, adding that further investigation was underway. PTI NIT IJT IJT