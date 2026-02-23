25-year-old man stabbed to death in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death on Monday in an alleged revenge attack in Delhi's Rohini, police said.

A PCR call was received at 12.25 am about a person being stabbed in the stomach in JJ Colony near Sector-24, they said.

On reaching the spot, police found the victim, Raja, a local. He was rushed to the BSA Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they added.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that a quarrel had taken place on February 20 between the deceased and one of the accused in the area.

During the altercation, one of the accused was beaten and his scooter was damaged, police said.

The accused had been nursing a grudge since the incident and were planning to retaliate. On Monday, they allegedly confronted Raja near his locality and stabbed him, they said.

The accused have been identified, and teams are conducting raids at possible hideouts to make arrests, police said.

A crime team inspected the scene, and forensic evidence was collected.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. PTI BM APL