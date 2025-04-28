25-year-old married woman living alone at in-laws' house found hanging in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman living alone in her in-laws' house was found dead by hanging in Itia Thok area here, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Pooja Singh, they said.

Itia Thok Station House Officer Shesh Mani Pandey said the incident came to light on Monday when the woman's sister-in-law peeked into the room and saw Pooja hanging from a saree noose. She immediately alerted the villagers, who in turn informed police.

Pandey said Pooja was married to Sajjan Singh on April 30, 2024.

Her husband, who is working as a labourer in Hyderabad, was not at home at the time of the incident.

The SHO said both her parents-in-law were no more and Pooja lived alone in the house. She had visited her maternal home at Ramgarh Babhua in Karnailganj and returned only four days ago.

Pandey said no suicide note was recovered from the spot and preliminary investigation could not establish the motive behind the alleged extreme step.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer said, adding that the matter is being investigated.