25-year-old runner dies of suspected heart attack during Indore Marathon

Indore (PTI): A 25-year-old man died of a suspected heart attack while participating in a marathon in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Sunday, police said.

Aryan Todi, a native of Faridabad, Haryana, was participating in the 21-km run in the Indore Marathon when he collapsed close to the finish line, KP Yadav, station house officer of Sanyogitaganj police station, told PTI over the phone.

Dr Bharat Rawat, a cardiologist who was present at the venue, attended to him and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation, he said.

Talking to PTI, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Tushar Singh said Todi fell unconscious about 150 metres from the finishing line, and a doctor present there administered CPR to him, but his condition did not improve.

He said that the runner was taken to the nearby Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

"We have learned that Todi appeared to be in perfect health before the marathon. Prima facie, it appears he suffered a heart attack during the run. The body has been sent for a postmortem to confirm the cause of death," Singh said.

Hundreds of runners from across the country participated in the 12th edition of the Indore Marathon, organised with the slogan "Run from the heart, for the heart".