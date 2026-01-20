25-year-old wanted for street crimes arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 25-year-old man for his alleged involvement in multiple cases of robbery and snatching, including a knife-point robbery near the Sarai Rohilla railway station, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Deepak, was wanted in connection with cases registered in 2019 and 2021. He had been evading arrest by frequently changing his hideouts, they said.

According to the officials, Deepak was wanted for the knife-point robbery of a passer-by near Sarai Rohilla in 2021 and a mobile phone snatching incident in Karol Bagh in 2019. The accused was a key member of an organised gang involved in violent street crimes across the city.

"On January 19, police received specific information that the accused would come near a bus stand on Pyare Lal Road. Acting on the tip-off, a team laid a trap and apprehended Deepak," the officials said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed his involvement with a gang engaged in robbery, snatching and murder cases in different parts of Delhi, they added. PTI BM BM AKY AKY