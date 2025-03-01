25-year-old woman commits suicide in Palghar

Palghar, Mar 1 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Nalla Sopara area on February 26.

An official from the Nalla Sopara police station said that the woman, Rashmi Satyam Gupta, allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling of her house.

While the reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the police have registered a case of accidental death, he said.

The deceased woman's mother has stated that she would get angry and upset over petty issues and had hurt herself in the past, he added. PTI COR ARU