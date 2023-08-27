25-year-old woman found dead inside house in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman was found dead inside her house in Delhi's Sadar Bazar area, police said on Sunday.

A call was received at 12.28 am on Sunday regarding the incident, they said.

After reaching the house in Gali Darjiyan, Sadar Bazar, the body of Nazia with an incised injury on her neck was found on the bed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

An FSL team was called and a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, police said.

Nazia is survived by her husband, who is a street vendor, and two children -- a seven-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter. PTI NIT RHL