25-years later, Uttarakhand Police arrest key accused in Himgiri Plantation fraud case

Gopeshwar, Dec 15 (PTI) Police in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on Monday arrested a key accused in the Himgiri Plantation fraud case after 25 years.

Chamoli Superintendent of Police Surjit Singh Panwar said that the accused, Ravindra Mohan, had been absconding since 2001. He was apprehended by the police's Special Operations Group (SOG) team from Phata in Rudraprayag district. The search for the other main accused in the case, Rakesh Mohan, is still ongoing.

According to Panwar, a complaint had been filed against Ravindra Mohan and his brother Rakesh Mohan by a person named Shiv Prasad at the Gopeshwar police station in 2001.

The complaint alleged that the two brothers had formed a company, 'Himgiri Plantation,' in 1993. They promised investors attractive returns, including doubling their money in a short span, which ultimately turned out to be a fraudulent scheme.

In 2001, both accused absconded after defrauding the public of lakhs of rupees.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.

Both the accused were subsequently declared 'fugitives' and non-bailable warrants were issued against them by the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Chamoli.

Despite various efforts, the accused remained at large until a recent tip-off indicated that Ravindra Mohan was likely to attend a private event in his native area. Acting on this information, the police laid a trap and successfully arrested him.

Following his arrest, Ravindra Mohan was produced before the court and sent to jail. Panwar mentioned that an active and vigorous campaign is underway to apprehend the remaining fugitive, Rakesh Mohan.