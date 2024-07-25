25 years of Kargil victory: War heroes join in as celebrations begin at Dras

Dras (Ladakh), Jul 25 (PTI) Twenty-five years after Indian bravehearts scripted a memorable victory for the country post winning decisive battles in icy heights of Kargil, the Indian Army is honouring the valour, indomitable spirit and supreme sacrifices made by them in service of the nation with a solemn celebration in Dras.

The silver jubilee celebrations of the Kargil Vijay Diwas will culminate in Dras on Friday amid a patriotic fervour.

The two-day event of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti Varsh' began on Thursday in Dras.

This significant milestone honours the valour and sacrifice made by the Indian armed forces during the Kargil War.

Over the past one year, numerous events have been held across India to mark the landmark occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Kargil War Memorial on July 26 and pay homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, his office said on Thursday.

At Dras, today's events were graced by a large number of senior serving officers, gallantry awardees, veterans, and next of kin of the bravehearts who laid down their lives during the Kargil War.

The key highlights of today's celebrations included the battle reminiscence at Lamochen View Point, 'Vijay Bhoj', and 'Shaurya Sandhya', officials said.

At Lamochen View Point in Dras, a special event was held to remember the bravehearts of the Kargil War. The event commenced with a microlight aircraft demonstration followed by an audio-visual narration of the battles, vividly recreating the scenes of each confrontation against the backdrop of the very mountains where these fierce battles were fought, a senior official said.

The narrations were followed by reminiscences from war heroes themselves, bringing to life the bravery, indomitable spirit, and everlasting zeal of Indian soldiers.

This event was attended by war heroes, and wives and mothers of fallen soldiers who laid down their lives during the war.

Gen V P Malik (retd) was the chief guest for the event, accompanied by other Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, and Vir Chakra awardees.

The 'Gauravmayi Sanskriti' function was held to honour the braves, their families, and other esteemed guests. "The event showcased the cultural diversity of not only Ladakh but entire India. It was a reflection of the vibrant culture, national spirit and patriotism of all Indians, providing a poignant reminder of the unity and resilience that define our nation," the Army said..

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi was present along with Sunita Dwivedi, president of the Army Wives Welfare Association. They interacted with the gallantry awardees, bravehearts, and families of those who made the supreme sacrifice during the Kargil War 25 years ago. They also interacted with students of Ladakh and NCC cadets.

The Army said it expresses its heartfelt gratitude to all participants and the people of India for their unwavering support and patriotism.

The concluding events at Dras not only "honours the memory of our brave soldiers" but also "reaffirm our collective commitment to the nation's security and sovereignty", it said. PTI KND KND KVK KVK