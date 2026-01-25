25 years on, Gujarat recalls deadly 2001 quake and the long road to recovery

Ahmedabad, Jan 25 (PTI) Twenty-five years after one of the worst natural disasters in India’s history struck Gujarat on Republic Day in 2001, memories of death, pain, courage and rebuilding remain fresh across the state.

At 8.46 am on January 26, 2001, a powerful magnitude 7.6 earthquake hit western Gujarat. Its epicentre was near Chobari village in Bhachau taluka of Kutch district. Buildings collapsed, roads cracked, and entire villages were flattened in several areas across the state.

Official figures put the death toll at over 20,000, with more than 1.66 lakh people injured.

The quake lasted around 85 seconds, but the damage it caused changed Gujarat forever. It became one of the deadliest earthquakes in independent India and led to major reforms in disaster management and building safety, ushered in by the then chief minister Narendra Modi.

Kutch district was the worst affected, reporting about 18,000 deaths. Cities such as Ahmedabad recorded heavy casualties, while Rajkot, Jamnagar and Surendranagar districts suffered extensive damage.

In Anjar town of Kutch, the earthquake snuffed out 2,000 lives and left more than 6,000 families homeless as houses and buildings disintegrated.

One of the most heartbreaking incidents took place during a Republic Day parade in Anjar, when school buildings and nearby structures crumbled, killing many schoolchildren and teachers passing through that lane as part of the R-Day parade.

Across Gujarat, the quake damaged or destroyed nearly 12 lakh houses, around 12,000 schools and about 2,000 hospitals and health centres. Historic buildings and public infrastructure were also badly affected in many districts.

Ahmedabad city, around 250 km away from the epicentre, also suffered severe destruction.

As per official records, nearly 1,000 apartments and over 80 houses collapsed in Ahmedabad, killing about 750 people and injuring thousands in the city.

At the time of the disaster, late Keshubhai Patel was the chief minister of Gujarat.

The state government, along with the Indian Army, central forces and emergency teams, rushed to carry out rescue and relief operations. Soldiers and volunteers worked around the clock to pull survivors from the rubble.

The Centre also received offers of help from many countries and international organisations. Medical teams, equipment and relief material were sent to Gujarat.

However, the massive scale of destruction and difficulties in managing relief work became a major political issue back then.

In October 2001, amid criticism over the handling of rehabilitation work, Narendra Modi was appointed the CM, replacing Patel.

Modi, who was then the BJP’s national general secretary, had already been involved in coordination work after the earthquake. As CM, he focused on long-term rebuilding.

Many voluntary and social organisations also played a key role in relief and rehabilitation. One of the most active groups was BAPS, or Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha.

Its volunteers set up large community kitchens, serving thousands of meals daily. They also opened medical camps and mobile health vans to treat the injured. Later, BAPS helped rebuild homes, schools, roads and community centres in many villages.

It constructed permanent earthquake-resistant houses, repaired damaged buildings and helped families restart small businesses by providing shops and tools.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its social wing Seva Bharati were also among the first groups to reach affected areas. Their volunteers assisted in rescue work, set up relief camps and distributed food, water and essential supplies.

One of the most important outcomes of the earthquake was the creation of the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA). It was registered on February 8, 2001, just days after the quake, to manage rehabilitation and prepare the state for future disasters.

Later, under the Gujarat State Disaster Management Act, 2003, GSDMA became a statutory body. Its role expanded to include disaster planning, risk mapping, training emergency workers and spreading awareness among communities.

To honour the victims and preserve memories of the tragedy, the state government has also built major memorials. One of the largest is the Smriti Van Memorial near Bhuj town, spread across about 470 acres on Bhujio Hill.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the memorial on August 28, 2022. Speaking at the inauguration then, Modi had recalled the pain of 2001 and praised the strength of the people of Kutch.

“There were many who said Kutch would never stand on its feet again. But today the people of Kutch have changed the situation completely,” he had said. He added that Smriti Van was a tribute to those who died and to the fighting spirit of the survivors.

The memorial has a museum with interactive displays, audio-visual shows and even a 5D earthquake experience to teach visitors about disasters. Names of thousands of victims are engraved there as a mark of respect.

Another memorial is the Veer Balak Smarak in Anjar. It honours the 185 schoolchildren and 20 teachers who died during their R-Day parade.

Another major institution set up after the earthquake was the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) in Gandhinagar, according to officials. Established in 2003 by the Gujarat government, ISR was created after the quake exposed gaps in earthquake monitoring and scientific research.

Its work includes monitoring seismic activity, studying risks and sharing knowledge with engineers and officials to improve safety.