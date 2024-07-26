25 years on, Vir Chakra awardee still in touch with Tiger Hill martyr’s family

Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) Every year for the last 25 years, a Kargil war braveheart has been visiting the home of his buddy who fell to Pakistani bullets during the battle to recapture Tiger Hill.

For Vir Chakra recipient Colonel Sachin Nimbalkar, this has become a ritual and fulfilment of a promise he made to himself in the biting cold of the hill in 1999.

An officer said Colonel Nimbalkar last met the parents of the soldier on July 4 this year. Incidentally, it was on the night of July 4 during the Kargil war, that the 18 Grenadiers team was tasked with recapturing the Tiger Hill top.

To evict the Pakistani troops from the hill, the Indian soldiers launched an attack and reached the hill top using ropes and other accessories.

On the hill top, they were engaged in an intense gun battle with the enemy, during which Grenadier Udayman Singh received a fatal gunshot and succumbed to his injuries on July 5.

Later, as the others were busy celebrating India’s victory, Colonel Nimbalkar, then a young Captain, who led his troops to victory in the battle of Tiger Hill, remembered his fallen buddy, with whom he had taken part in many encounters against terrorists and had forged a strong bond of trust and camaraderie.

He decided that no matter where he was in the years to come, he will make it a point to visit the family of Grenadier Udayman at least once a year to share their sorrow of losing the 19-year-old son.

It has been 25 years since the army officer, then 24, took the vow and has kept it. He has been on foreign postings, field areas and military courses, but has always found time to visit the soldier’s family.

Grenadier Udayman Singh is survived by his parents and two sisters. The parents live at Shama Chak village near Jammu. They are farmers and also run a gas agency.

Colonel Nimbalkar has also been instrumental in arranging the weddings of the soldier’s two sisters, the officer said.

The 18 Grenadiers had launched the operation to recapture Tiger Hill under the cover of bad weather and darkness. “Captain Sachin Annarao Nimbalkar displayed inspirational leadership, ferocity, unparalleled courage and bravery in the face of the enemy, which led to the capture of the Tiger Hill,” reads his Vir Chakra citation.

The citation notes that 12 enemy soldiers were killed in the "brilliant" operation and a large cache arms and ammunition recovered.