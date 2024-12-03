25 young Indian changemakers to discuss SDG-oriented projects at United Nations HQ

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Twenty five young changemakers from India will discuss their projects that address critical global challenges at the United Nations headquarters in New York on December 12.

The young leaders from across the nation will be part of the eighth annual summit by UN-accredited youth-focused organisation 1M1B in collaboration with the UN DGC Civil Society Unit.

The summit will spotlight youth-led projects that address critical global challenges and contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with a focus on AI innovation and climate talent.

The summit will feature discussions on key themes, including technology for social impact, sustainability, and green skills, showcasing how young leaders are leveraging innovation to create sustainable solutions.

Some of the participants include 14-year-old Fateh Bachher from Noida whose 'Eco-Clean' addresses water scarcity and cleanliness in urban areas; 16-year-old Siddhanth Gubbi and Suhani Prakash from Mumbai whose 'INTech' uses innovative tools to tackle social and economic disparities; 15-year-old Mridula Sriram from Bengaluru who makes Bharatanatyam accessible to all.

'EduTech' by 14-year-old Siddharth Mannepalli from Hyderabad leverages technology to improve access to education in underserved communities; and Vibhaag Foundation by Ashmit Tainwala is a healthcare initiative designed to enhance community well-being.

"Over the last eight years, the 1M1B Activate Impact Summit has provided Indian youth with an unparalleled opportunity to showcase their work on a global stage. AI and climate talent are now at the forefront of accelerating India's Net Zero Goals. We are excited to spotlight projects that demonstrate how local action can create global impact," Manav Subodh, founder and chief mentor of 1M1B, said in a statement.

The summit is expected to be attended by global diplomats, ambassadors, senior leaders from large corporations, entrepreneurs, creators, youth, UN Staff, and leaders from civil society, engaging them in important conversations on how to collaborate and accelerate the achievement of the SDGs through community action, he added. PTI MAH MAH MG MG