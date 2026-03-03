250 British-era coins unearthed at construction site in Beed

Beed, Mar 3 (PTI) As many as 250 British-era silver coins were recovered from a house construction site in Maharashtra's Beed district after a group of children stumbled upon the relics while playing, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Sangvi (Patan) village in Ashti tehsil on Saturday when the children playing at the site discovered an earthen pot buried in a mound of excavated soil, an official said.

Mistaking the Re 1 coins for play tokens, the children broke the pot and began pocketing them, but the landowner intervened and alerted local authorities, the official added.

"We have seized a total of 250 silver coins dating back to 1941. The coins are made of pure silver and weigh between 4 and 5 kg," Ashti tehsildar Vaishali Patil said. PTI COR ARU