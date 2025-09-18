250 Kolkata Durga Puja committees to install Braille stands for visually impaired

Kolkata, Sep 18 (PTI) Around 250 Durga Puja committees in Kolkata will install Braille display stands in their pandals this year as part of an initiative to make the festivities more inclusive for the visually challenged and differently abled, organisers said on Thursday.

A Braille Durga Puja Guide was also launched at an event here, organised by the National Institute of Professionals (NIP), an education centre for the blind and differently abled, in collaboration with the Forum for Durgotsab and Rotary International District 3291.

Samajsebi Sangha, one of the participating puja committees and a member of the forum, has created an exclusive access route for differently abled and visually challenged devotees to enter the marquee.

"We have always strived to make our puja pandal accessible to every section of society, including those afflicted by mobility problems. Earlier, there had been Braille boards in our pandal. However, this year we are carving an exclusive corridor for the differently abled including visually challenged where our volunteers will be around to assist them," puja committee treasurer Arijit Moitra said.

NIP secretary Debajyoti Roy said, "Our mission has always been to create opportunities and access for the visually impaired and differently abled. Durga Puja is a festival of inclusion and joy, and through the launch of the Braille Durga Puja Guide and Braille Display Stand, we aim to ensure that no devotee is left behind." Stating they are instituting 'Differently Abled & Senior Citizen Friendly Durgotsab Awards' for the puja committees who meet the criteria the most, he said, "We wish to recognise and encourage Puja committees who are making their pandals accessible, making Bengal's biggest festival truly barrier-free." District Governor, Rotary International District 3291, Dr. Ramendu Homchaudhuri said, "This initiative to introduce Braille guides and recognise accessible pandals beautifully embodies Rotary's commitment to service and inclusion." PTI SUS MNB