2,500 associates of gangsters held under Operation Prahaar in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jan 21 (PTI) Punjab Police carried out raids at locations linked to foreign-based gangsters for the second consecutive day on Wednesday under Operation Prahaar, a statewide drive launched to dismantle the organised crime ecosystem.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav launched the 72-hour-long crackdown on Tuesday, deploying more than 2,000 police teams comprising around 12,000 personnel to wipe out organised crime networks.

Sharing the outcome so far, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla, who personally visited Mohali to supervise the ongoing action, said, "As many as 1,186 associates and abetters of foreign-based gangsters were rounded up on the second day, taking the total number to 2,500." He said 1,314 individuals were rounded up on Tuesday.

Shukla said, "Thorough investigations are being conducted into various aspects, including financial networks, logistics, weapon supply chains and communication links, to completely dismantle the support system for organised crimes." Urging citizens to actively support the campaign, Shukla said, "People can anonymously report information related to wanted criminals and gangsters. They can share tips on crime and criminal activity through the Anti-Gangster Helpline number 93946-93946." He further declared a cash reward of up to Rs 10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of gangsters.

Launching Operation Prahaar, DGP Yadav had said, "Financing, logistics, safe houses, weapon supply chains, communication networks -- we are committed to busting the entire ecosystem of gangsters. There will be zero tolerance for their aiders and abetters." Police have mapped 1,200 associates of 60 gangsters under the crackdown. PTI CHS RUK RUK