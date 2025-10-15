2,500 kg adulterated mawa seized in Meerut ahead of Diwali

Meerut, Oct 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) Department has seized around 2,500 kg of adulterated 'mawa' (condensed milk) and other dairy products from Khoya Mandi here as part of a crackdown on food adulteration ahead of Diwali, officials said on Wednesday.

They said the material seized on Tuesday was found unfit for human consumption and was subsequently destroyed at the Lohia Nagar dumping ground in the evening.

The operation, led by Chief Food Safety Officer Deepak Kumar, began around 6 am when officials intercepted a pickup truck carrying the consignment.

Kumar said that during on-site testing, the 'mawa' emitted a foul odour and had a bitter taste. Samples were sent to a laboratory for testing, which confirmed that the 'mawa' was adulterated.

To ensure safe disposal, a bulldozer was used to mix the adulterated 'mawa' with soil, he said.

The department also collected samples of 150 kg of paneer, 200 kg of 'chhena' and some sweets for testing.

Kumar said the action was part of a strict surveillance drive to ensure the availability of safe and pure food products during the festive season.

The campaign against food adulteration will continue across the district, he said. PTI COR KIS APL DIV DIV