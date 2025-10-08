2,500 vehicle owners penalised for various traffic violations in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi

Nongpoh(Meghalaya), Oct 8 (PTI) Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi District Police penalised 2,500 vehicle owners for various traffic violations and collected Rs 8 lakh in fines, officials said on Wednesday.

Around 2,500 vehicles were penalised for offences such as not wearing helmets or seat belts, driving without valid documents, using the wrong lane, overspeeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, and illegal vehicle modifications, they said.

The traffic violation drive started at 7 pm on Tuesday and ended on Wednesday morning.

The drive was launched in the wake of a spate of recent accidents in the district.

"Residents are urged to follow traffic rules diligently. Photo or video evidence of violators may be shared with the police on WhatsApp at 6909300160 for necessary action," the administration said in a statement. PTI JOP RG