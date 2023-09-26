25,000 police personnel to oversee Ganesh idol immersion in Hyderabad on Sept 28

Hyderabad, Sep 26 (PTI) More than 25,000 police personnel will be deployed to oversee security arrangements during Ganesh idol immersion on September 28.

Accompanied by the heads of Traffic, Law and Order and Special Branch, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand on Tuesday carried a route inspection, commencing from the prominent Balapur Ganesh Temple to several significant areas along the way, a press release said.

“Along with staff from city police, additional staff from other districts and allied branches will also be posted, bringing the deployment of the force to that of around 25,694 personnel and 125 platoons,” it said.

Besides regular police, five drone teams are also being deployed.

Anand instructed the zonal DCPs to work collaboratively and the responsibility of overseeing the movement of the procession at critical junctions and providing essential guidance to subordinates was entrusted to senior officers, according to the release.

The city police appealed to the public to cooperate with law enforcement officials and follow safety guidelines to make this year's Ganesh idols procession and immersion a memorable and incident-free celebration.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan, in a separate release said this year over 11,000 Ganesh idols were erected in his jurisdiction and about 6,000 police personnel besides another 1,000 who were brought from districts are being deployed on September 28 for the immersion. PTI GDK ROH