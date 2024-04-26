25,000-ton girder connecting Mumbai’s coastal road and sea link installed

Mumbai, Apr 26 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) successfully launched a massive 25,000-ton girder connecting the south-bound corridor of the coastal road to the Bandra Worli Sea Link in the early hours of Friday, the civic body said.

In a release, the BMC said that the process to launch the bow-string-arch-type girder, spanning 136 metres, at Worli started at 2 am and was completed at 3.25 am.

According to the civic body, the engineering feat is the first in India to involve such installation in the sea.

The girder, which is 18 to 21 metres wide, will connect the 10.5 kilometre stretch of the coastal road to the Bandra-Worli sea link.

The southbound corridor of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Lines was opened for traffic on March 11 this year but had not been connected with the sea link.

“Another 143-meter long, 26-29 meter wide girder of the coastal road's northbound corridor has also reached Nhava Sheva port and its launch is planned for May-end. The transportation of the second girder will be planned after the launch of the first girder,” the BMC had said earlier.

These girders, painted with anti-rust colours to protect them from saline water and humidity, are being installed to ensure fishing boats off the Worli coast do not face hassles, the BMC said.

“With the success of this first-of-its-kind experiment in India, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation added a new feather in its cap,” the release said. PTI KK NR