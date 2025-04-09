253 devotees depart for Pakistan for Baisakhi celebrations

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) A group of 253 devotees was sent from Delhi to Pakistan on Wednesday by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) to take part in the Baisakhi and Khalsa Sajna Diwas celebrations.

The group departed after praying at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, according to a statement.

Paramjeet Singh Chandhok, a member of DSGMC, said that a total of 6,751 devotees from across India have been granted visas this year for the occasion. The DSGMC had applied for 253 visas, all of which were approved.

The group will cross into Pakistan via the Wagah border at 6 am Thursday. It has been divided into two parts — one will visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib, while the other will travel to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, Chandhok said.

On Saturday, both groups will gather at Nankana Sahib to celebrate Baisakhi together over the next three days. After that, devotees who earlier visited Panja Sahib will go to Kartarpur Sahib, and vice versa, he said.

The group is scheduled to reach Lahore on April 16, where they will visit the local gurdwaras before returning to India on April 19, he added.

Daljit Singh Sarna has been appointed the group leader for the pilgrimage, the statement said. Chandhok said that this is the first time all the visas applied for were granted. PTI SHB SHB VN VN