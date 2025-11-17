255 Pakistani drones neutralised so far this year: BSF

Chandigarh, Nov 17 (PTI) The BSF has neutralised 255 drones this year, which came from Pakistan for smuggling heroin and weapons, a senior Border Security Force, Punjab Frontier official said on Monday.

He further said the BSF has strengthened surveillance in the wake of the fog season ahead to check smuggling activities from across the border.

Speaking to the media in Amritsar, BSF Inspector General Atul Fulzele mentioned that visibility decreases during the fog season, which can be exploited by smugglers using drones.

"We have made necessary arrangements to address this issue. Special surveillance equipment will be utilised during foggy conditions, and we will maintain strict monitoring of riverine areas, reinforcing our overall surveillance grid," Fulzele said.

He also noted that BSF personnel would keep an eye on individuals approaching border areas to retrieve drone drop-offs from across the border.

Joint checks will be conducted by BSF troops and Punjab Police on roads leading to border areas to prevent smuggling. "We do it every year and will do it this time as well", the IG said.

"To date, the BSF has neutralised 255 drones coming from Pakistan," he said.

A few days ago, the BSF said that it had successfully intercepted 251 drones. It also recovered 329 kg of heroin, 16 kg of ICE (methamphetamine), 191 weapons, 12 hand grenades and over 10 kg of explosives till November 14 this year.

The BSF also neutralised three Pakistani intruders and apprehended 240 Indian smugglers and 19 Pakistani nationals involved in cross-border crimes, it said.

On Monday, the BSF announced the recovery of 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition near Muthiawala village in Ferozepur.