257 grams of gold seized at Kochi airport

Kochi, Oct 27 (PTI) Customs sleuths seized 257 grams of gold from a person who arrived at the international airport here from Dubai.

On the basis of profiling, the officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) batch of Customs department, intercepted the passenger at the exit gate on Saturday, officials said.

Muhammed, a native of Muvattupuzha near here was detained, the Customs Department said in a statement here on Sunday.

"During the examination of his check-in baggage, three brown coloured thin paper sheets suspected to contain gold in mixture form totally weighing 257 grams concealed inside lining of top and bottom covers of dates packet and toy packet, were recovered and seized," it said.

Further investigation is on, it added. PTI ARM LGK ROH