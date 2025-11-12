25.72 km Ferozepur-Patti rail link project worth Rs 764 crore sanctioned for Punjab: Minister Bittu

Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) Ministry of Railways has sanctioned a 25.72 km Ferozepur-Patti rail link project serving as a link between the Malwa and Majha regions of Punjab with an outlay of Rs 764 crore, Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu here said on Wednesday.

Addressing the media here, Union Minister of State for Railways Bittu said the project was passed on October 27, adding that it will enhance regional mobility and logistics efficiency.

The project will reduce the distance between Ferozepur and Amritsar from 196 km to about 100 km, and shorten the Jammu-Ferozepur-Fazilka-Mumbai corridor by 236 km, the minister said.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the project, Bittu said the new rail line will connect the Jalandhar-Ferozepur and Patti-Khemkaran routes, providing a direct and alternative connection close to the international border.

Passing through areas of strategic defence significance, it will also facilitate rapid movement of defence personnel, equipment and supplies, he said.

The project also promises significant socio-economic gains, benefiting nearly 10 lakh people and creating approximately 2.5 lakh employment opportunities, he said.

It will serve 2,500-3,500 commuters, particularly students, employees and patients from nearby villages.

"The rail link will spur trade and industrial growth, reduce freight transportation costs, and improve access to agricultural markets, thereby boosting investment in education, healthcare and essential infrastructure," Bittu said.

It will also link Amritsar, a major commercial, educational, and religious hub attracting over one lakh tourists daily, with Ferozepur, ensuring faster connectivity and stronger regional integration, he further said.

Bittu said the total project cost of Rs 764 crore involves Rs 166 crore towards land acquisition.

"We will bear the land acquisition cost for the project," said the minister, adding that this project will boost trade activities in Punjab.

The Railways wrote to the Punjab Chief Secretary on October 28 to depute the concerned offices for the acquisition of land for setting up the rail link project.

However, Bittu said that he has not yet received any response from the chief secretary. PTI CHS APL APL