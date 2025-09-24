25K prawn farmers, 62 seafood entrepreneurs in Odisha affected by US tariff hike: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Sep 24 (PTI) The recent tariff hike imposed by the US on Indian goods has directly affected 62 seafood processing entrepreneurs and indirectly impacted 25,000 prawn farmers of Odisha, a state minister said on Wednesday.

While replying to a written query by BJD legislator Tusharkanti Behera in the assembly, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik said export of fish, prawn and other marine products have been partly affected, due to the additional tariff.

A steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering the United States took effect last month.

At present, a 25 per cent additional duty is already in place on Indian goods entering the US market. Another 25 per cent will be slapped as a penalty for purchasing Russian crude oil and military equipment.

“About 24.5 per cent of marine products exported from Odisha go to the US,” Mallik said.

The minister said that the Centre, in consultation with states, is taking steps to create alternative markets – Japan, South Africa, UK, Russia, Australia, and South East Asia.

Around 11.92 lakh metric tonnes of marine products, including 1.45 lakh MT of prawns, were produced in Odisha during the 2024-25 financial year, he stated.

Marine products from Odisha were exported to 18 countries during the period, of which, 22,559 tonnes worth Rs 1,420.41 crore were shipped to the US, Mallik added. PTI BBM RBT