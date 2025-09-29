26 Bangladeshi 'infiltrators' sent back to their country from Assam: CM Himanta

Guwahati, Sep 29 (PTI) Assam Police has sent back 26 alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators to the neighbouring country from the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

''The power of the divine Shakti destroys all evils - this time it is illegal infiltrators. With the blessings of Maa Durga, 26 illegal infiltrators have been 'PUSHED BACK' in the wee hours'', the CM posted on 'X'.

''They disturb Puja festivities in Bangladesh, we won't allow it to happen in Bharat'', Sarma said.

The CM, however, did not mention from which sector of Indo-Bangladesh the infiltrators were sent back.

More than 550 alleged infiltrators have been sent back in recent months.

Sarma had claimed on several occasions that the state government was committed to an infiltration-free Assam and each week at least 35-40 people are being sent back.

The Assam Cabinet recently approved the framing of an SOP under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, to guide the district commissioners and SSPs to expel illegal migrants from the state, and tackle illegal immigration from neighbouring countries.

Illegal immigrants, if detected near zero line, or within 12 hours from his/her entry in the state, will be sent back immediately without any further process, according to the SOP approved by the cabinet.

The BSF has intensified its vigil along the 1885 km long Indo-Bangladesh border in the Northeast since disturbances began in Bangladesh last year. PTI DG DG MNB