26 Chandigarh schools receive bomb threat emails; students evacuated, no explosives found

Chandigarh, Jan 28 (PTI) As many as 26 schools in Chandigarh received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, prompting the evacuation of students and staff and triggering extensive anti-sabotage checks by police.

After thorough inspections, no suspicious or explosive material was found at any of the locations, police said.

The matter is currently under investigation and appropriate legal action is being undertaken according to the law, they said.

Speaking to reporters, Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur said calls were received from 26 schools regarding bomb threat emails. Following alerts to control room 112, local police teams, fire brigades, ambulances and bomb disposal squads were rushed to the affected schools, she said.

The threat emails, sent from a Gmail account and addressed to the schools, are being examined by the Chandigarh police's cyber team. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 17 Police Station, the officer said, adding schools that did not receive the threat remained open.

Several government and private schools located in sectors 25, 19, 45, 16 and other areas received the threat emails. Students and staff were evacuated, security was stepped up, students on their way to the schools were sent back home, they said.

As a precautionary measure, regular deployment of police force will be ensured in and around all schools from Thursday to prevent any untoward incident and to ensure their smooth and safe functioning, they said.

Earlier in the day, the Chandigarh administration advised people to remain calm and not panic.

"In case any threatening email or message is received, the same should be immediately reported to the police, so that appropriate action can be taken as per established protocol," police said in a statement.

Police also urged the public not to believe rumours or unverified information on social media or other platforms, warning that it could create unnecessary fear and disturbance.

"The safety and security of students, staff, and the general public remains the top priority of Chandigarh police. All necessary precautionary measures are in place, and strict vigilance is being maintained, including during night hours," the statement said.

"Any suspicious activity or information may be reported immediately to the 112 emergency helpline or the nearest police station. The public is requested to extend full cooperation with the police," it said.

Schools were also advised not to declare holidays without verification, as such actions may lead to avoidable panic among students, parents and the general public, it further said.

The incident comes close on the heels of similar bomb threats emails sent to schools in Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala in Punjab, and Ambala in Haryana, which later turned out to be hoaxes. PTI CHS SUN RHL