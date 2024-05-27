26 Delhi govt hospitals to reserve two beds each for heatstroke victims, says Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi: Delhi government-run hospitals will reserve two beds each for heatstroke patients while five beds will be reserved at the LNJP Hospital, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Monday.

Bharadwaj held a meeting with Health department officials to discuss the east Delhi neonatal hospital fire that killed seven newborns as well as the ongoing heatwave conditions.

"In view of the ongoing heatwave conditions, 26 government-run hospitals will reserve two beds each for patients while five beds will be reserved at LNJP Hospital," Bharadwaj told reporters.