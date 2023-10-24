26 detained for looting at Durga Puja pandals in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Oct 24 (PTI) The Odisha Police have detained 26 people, including five women, for allegedly being involved in snatching gold chains, mobile phones and other valuables during the Durga Puja festival here.

Patrolling at various puja pandals in Saheed Nagar, Khandagiri, Mancheswar, Nayapalli and Laxmisagar areas of the state capital was stepped up and 26 suspected snatchers were detained, the office of Bhubaneswar DCP said in a statement.

Eight mobile phones and Rs 7,000 in cash have been recovered from the possession of the detainees, the police said, adding that an investigation is going on.

According to police, a gang with members from Bihar and Jharkhand was "involved in looting cases".

The police swung into action after several snatching incidents were reported from various community puja pandals, including the Bomikhal marquee in the city on Sunday.

“We have detained eight suspects, most from Bihar, from Bomikhal puja pandal,” Bhubaneswar zone-4 ACP S N Muduli added. PTI BBM BDC