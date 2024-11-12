Major bureaucratic reshuffle in MP, 26 IAS officers transferred

Bhopal: In a major reshuffle, the Madhya Pradesh government has transferred 26 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in the state.

As per the order issued late Monday night, Shahdol divisional commissioner Shriman Shukla has been replaced by Surabhi Gupta, who was the medical education secretary.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Manu Shrivastava has been given charge of the renewable energy department with additional charge of the sports and youth welfare department.

ACS Neeraj Mandloi has been given charge of the energy department with the additional charge of managing director of Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company, Jabalpur.

Principal secretary to the chief minister, Sanjay Kumar Shukla, has been given charge of the same post in the urban administration department.

Raghvendra Kumar, another principal secretary to the CM, has been principal secretary of the industrial policy and investment promotion department.

This is the first major reshuffle after Anurag Jain became the state's chief secretary last month.