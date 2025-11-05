26 lakh take dip at Ganga ghats in Haridwar on Kartik Purnima

Haridwar, Nov 5 (PTI) More than 26 lakh devotees took a dip in the Ganga at various ghats in Haridwar on Kartik Purnima, police said.

Devotees who had come from across the country gathered in huge numbers at Har Ki Pauri ghat among others.

By evening aarti, 26.36 lakh devotees had taken a dip in the Ganga, police said, adding that many people were still coming to the ghats for it. The ritual began early morning at the ghats in Haridwar.

It is believed that on Kartik Purnima, the moon possesses all sixteen phases or 'kalaas' and bestows its energy on specific places on Earth, due to which devotees from far and wide come to Haridwar to take a dip.

Anticipating a large number of devotees, the police made special security arrangements.

Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dixit and Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Singh Dobal were monitoring the area.

Due to the huge crowd around Har Ki Pauri, route changes were implemented at several locations and the entire area was monitored with the help of CCTV cameras.