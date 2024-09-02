26 medical officers to be dismissed for unauthorised absence, negligence in work: UP Deputy CM

Lucknow, Sep 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday said directions have been issued for dismissal of 26 medical officers in different districts for unauthorised absence from duty and for being negligent in work.

The process for their dismissal has been started at the government level, Pathak, who is also the Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare, said in a series of online posts.

Pathak said he has assigned the responsibility to the principal secretary (health) to seek clarification from the joint director of the Directorate General of Health.

Apart from this, instructions have also been given to stop the salary increment of several medical officers and give them censure entries.

"All the medical officers of the state are diligently providing high quality medical services to the general public, but there are many medical officers among them who are being negligent towards their duties. Due to this act of theirs, the general public is not getting the benefit of medical services and the image of the department and the government is getting tarnished," Pathak said in Hindi on X.

The deputy CM said that "26 such medical officers have been identified, who are continuously negligent in medical work and are absent from duty without informing for a long time".

He said that taking cognizance of the continuous disregard of the orders by such doctors, "instructions have been given to the Principal Secretary, Medical and Health to issue a one-month notice and dismiss them from government service".

He said negligence in services by medical officers and health workers will not be tolerated at any level. "Principal Secretary, Medical and Health Department, has initiated further action in line with the above instructions.'' Pathak further said, "For negligence in discharging their duties, one medical officer each posted under CMO (Chief Medical Officer) Firozabad, CMO Baghpat and CMO Kanpur Dehat has been given the punishment of stopping two salary increments for two years, along with a censure entry given to the doctor posted under Kanpur Dehat." Pathak said in a post that he has directed the principal secretary (health) to seek clarification from the joint director, Directorate General of Health, over non-deployment of any medical officer in Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandir established in Nautanwa of Maharajganj district while being posted as CMO in April, 2024.

He further said that he has also directed the principal secretary (health) to immediately issue a charge sheet to the medical officers (medical officer, Community Health Centre, Haroda, Saharanpur, in-charge medical officer, Primary Health Centre-Devidaspur, Bahraich, three medical officers posted under CMO, Bareilly and medical officer posted under CMO, Shahjahanpur for being negligent towards their government responsibilities.

"I have given instructions to the Principal Secretary, Medical and Health Department to dismiss the dental surgeon posted in Payagpur, Bahraich for being absent without notice, indiscipline and disobeying the orders of the higher authorities," Pathak said.